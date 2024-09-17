Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stake Lowered by Tieton Capital Management LLC

Tieton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises about 3.1% of Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tieton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,812.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,009.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $876,400 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBI opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

