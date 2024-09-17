Terril Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,534 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 97,334 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 213,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 173,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,432,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPYG opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $84.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

