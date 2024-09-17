Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Short Interest Down 18.0% in August

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of TEI opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Invictus Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

