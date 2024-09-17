TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$25.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.07.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Research analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.0714617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 294.34%.

In other news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

