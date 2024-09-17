Tellor Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $58.08 or 0.00100750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $151.92 million and approximately $28.16 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,678,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,615,944 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.

Tellor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor Tributes (TRB) is a token used within the Tellor decentralized oracle on the Ethereum network, primarily for validator incentives, staking deposits, and dispute fees. Its supply increases over time, managed by the Tellor Core contract. Founded in 2019 in the U.S. by Brenda Loya, Nick Fett, and Michael Zemrose, Tellor aims to ensure system security, create a robust ecosystem, and establish long-term sustainability.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

