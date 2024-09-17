Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) PT Raised to $76.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TGLS. Sidoti raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tecnoglass from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.86. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $28.21 and a 12 month high of $68.00.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.29 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tecnoglass

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Tecnoglass by 5.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.