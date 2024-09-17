TD Cowen Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $350.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $230.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.54.

Get RH alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RH

RH Price Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $329.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $354.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.73.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,353,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in RH by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth $5,247,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of RH by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at $2,200,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.