Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Down 5%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.30. 314,432 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 716,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on TARS shares. William Blair raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.99% and a negative net margin of 180.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $48,380,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,904,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,642,000 after acquiring an additional 824,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,640,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,259.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after purchasing an additional 322,942 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
