TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 180,857 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,399,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.30.

TAL Education Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -780.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.86.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,333,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,438 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,187,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,676,000 after acquiring an additional 709,845 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,981,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 200,331 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

