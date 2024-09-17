Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 21.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is SEK 20.80 and its 200-day moving average is SEK 20.64. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 15.80 and a twelve month high of SEK 22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. The business had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.68 billion. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

