Surge Energy Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

Shares of SGY stock opened at C$6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$5.51 and a one year high of C$9.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of C$173.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.8496454 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.89.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

