StockNews.com Upgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.97.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Alarm.com’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.