StockNews.com Lowers International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on International Game Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,813 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in International Game Technology by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,559 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,478,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,053,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,011,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.