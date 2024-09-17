StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Stock Performance
InspireMD stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.90. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD
InspireMD Company Profile
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InspireMD
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.