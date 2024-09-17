StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Stock Performance

InspireMD stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.90. InspireMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.51.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 62.02% and a negative net margin of 388.67%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

InspireMD Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InspireMD stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD, Inc. ( NYSE:NSPR Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of InspireMD as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

