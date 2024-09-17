StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance
Shares of ARTW opened at $1.79 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $9.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.38.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.