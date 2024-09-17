StockNews.com Downgrades Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

