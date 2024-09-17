StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Provident Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Provident Financial worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

