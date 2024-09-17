StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.
OpGen Trading Down 1.8 %
OPGN stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78.
OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The medical research company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 1,827.76% and a negative net margin of 1,140.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.
