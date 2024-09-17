StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALIM. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.54 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $290.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.70% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 396,506 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes prescription ophthalmic retinal pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, International, and Operating Cost segments. The company offers ILUVIEN, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye (NIU-PS).

