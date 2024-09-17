Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $646,341,000. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSI opened at $443.24 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $448.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.52. The firm has a market cap of $73.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

