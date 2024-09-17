Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $16.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,283 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day moving average of $64.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $310.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

