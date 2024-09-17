Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,098 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Stryker by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Stryker by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 896,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,615,000 after acquiring an additional 172,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $371.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.53. The company has a market cap of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $374.63.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Stryker from $364.00 to $345.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

