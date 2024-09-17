Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,553 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.4 %

STZ opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.91 and its 200-day moving average is $253.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.