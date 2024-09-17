Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.12

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.12 and last traded at $90.12, with a volume of 51265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 388.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth about $64,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

