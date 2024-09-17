STF Management LP Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

STF Management LP decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.40 and a 200 day moving average of $137.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 15.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,660,634.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,078.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,660,634.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock worth $3,963,638. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

