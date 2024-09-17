STF Management LP Has $541,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

STF Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,360,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,273,092 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $96,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,465 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $62.14 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

