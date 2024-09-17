STF Management LP Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

STF Management LP lowered its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $512,190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $511.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

