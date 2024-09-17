Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

