Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.75.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $582.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
