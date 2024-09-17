S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Position Raised by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $527.40 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.02. The stock has a market cap of $165.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

