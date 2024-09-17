Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading 0.9% Higher

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.72. Approximately 19,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 30,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Source Energy Services from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.
