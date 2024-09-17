Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.
Source Capital Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.
About Source Capital
