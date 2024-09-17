Source Capital, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $44.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.91.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

