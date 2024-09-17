Sofinnova Investments Inc. Purchases 323,303 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 825,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323,303 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Kura Oncology worth $16,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,731,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577,732 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 281.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after buying an additional 538,957 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,695,000.

KURA opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Kura Oncology’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

