Sofinnova Investments Inc. Has $9.26 Million Holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Sofinnova Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366,942 shares during the quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc.’s holdings in Immatics were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immatics by 14.3% in the second quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 48,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immatics Stock Performance

Immatics stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. Immatics has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. Immatics had a negative net margin of 103.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Immatics Company Profile



Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

