Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.47

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $38.99, with a volume of 295782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.86.

SDHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.04.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $565,000.

Smith Douglas Homes

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

