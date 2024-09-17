SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,404 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,312 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,075,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SM Energy by 929.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,159,488 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,872 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in SM Energy by 848.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 877,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,986,000 after buying an additional 785,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,341,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,161,000 after buying an additional 384,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SM Energy by 144.7% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 270,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SM. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on SM

About SM Energy

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.