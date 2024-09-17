SingularityNET Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $261,666.39 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00000962 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $710.74 million and $261,666.39 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00009040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,010.57 or 1.00069401 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013467 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007184 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.56299253 USD and is down -2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $242,813.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

