Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16,795.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 424,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,374,000 after acquiring an additional 421,560 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 563,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,424,000 after acquiring an additional 323,168 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 182.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 480,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,223,000 after acquiring an additional 310,207 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 5,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 265,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,372,000 after purchasing an additional 261,430 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.78.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $164.95 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $169.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

