Short Interest in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Decreases By 17.6%

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,380,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 138,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %
WBD opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.97. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 29.47% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $198,916,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 28.8% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 22,784,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,520,000 after buying an additional 5,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after buying an additional 3,826,715 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
