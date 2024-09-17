Short Interest in VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Drops By 17.6%

VanEck Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the August 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Retail ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Retail ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Retail ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in VanEck Retail ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Retail ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VanEck Retail ETF alerts:

VanEck Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF stock opened at $212.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.22 and a 200-day moving average of $204.90. VanEck Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $162.97 and a 52-week high of $213.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.88.

About VanEck Retail ETF

The VanEck Retail ETF (RTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Retail 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 25 largest US-listed companies that derive most of their revenue from retail. RTH was launched on May 2, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.