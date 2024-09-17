Short Interest in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Increases By 49.1%

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the August 15th total of 4,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyson Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

TSN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,320. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.17.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

