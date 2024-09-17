Short Interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Declines By 19.4%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 100,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Similarweb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Scalar Gauge Management LLC lifted its stake in Similarweb by 56.8% during the second quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 215,221 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 60.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 167,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on SMWB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Similarweb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of SMWB stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 261,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,615. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $653.58 million, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 0.85. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.53%. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Similarweb will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

