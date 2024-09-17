Short Interest in Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Increases By 27.9%

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the August 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Riverside Resources Stock Performance
RVSDF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,667. Riverside Resources has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Riverside Resources Company Profile
