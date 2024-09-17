Short Interest in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Grows By 22.7%

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $2,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,565 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $281,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 102.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPC traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $41.05. 2,111,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

