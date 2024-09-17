Short Interest in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Drops By 37.6%

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the August 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE MGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $3.28.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.0202 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,655,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 854,941 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $688,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.