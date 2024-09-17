Short Interest in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA) Decreases By 31.4%

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSSA. Kim LLC purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 41,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSSA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Metal Sky Star Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $11.60.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.