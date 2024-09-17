Short Interest in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Decreases By 18.9%

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,100 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 284,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 322,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of MESA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 54,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,284. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Mesa Air Group has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 25.47% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $131.58 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 69.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 207.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 49,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.

