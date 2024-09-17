Short Interest in Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS) Grows By 48.2%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,400 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the August 15th total of 125,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 28.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Maison Solutions Price Performance

MSS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. The company had a trading volume of 94,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,200. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. Maison Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.