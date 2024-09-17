Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Increases By 18.9%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,665,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 8,126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.7 days.

KNTNF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. 97,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.31.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of approximately 836 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

