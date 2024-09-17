Short Interest in K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Increases By 18.9%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,665,500 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 8,126,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.7 days.
K92 Mining Price Performance
KNTNF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.17. 97,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,108. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.43. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $6.31.
K92 Mining Company Profile
