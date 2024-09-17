Short Interest in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Drops By 10.8%

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FROG shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,642,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,572,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,040 shares of company stock worth $7,238,795. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. 1,280,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28 and a beta of 0.93.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

